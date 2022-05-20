Brentwood Fire and Rescue collected donations of humanitarian aid for Ukraine which are expected to be transported to the war-torn country this month.
According to a social media post, the initiative was sparked by BFR Lt. John LoPiccolo who spearheaded the effort, overseeing the collection of 10 totes of aid including first aid supplies and toiletries as well as around 30 cases of diapers and baby wipes.
BFR Engineer Caleb Lovett was able to work with a connection at his church to pay for shipping the goods that were collected through the generosity of community members, churches and businesses.
On Thursday, representatives from the organization Mission to Ukraine collected the items at BFR Station 3 which will then be transported to Noblesville, Ind., before they are flown to Zhytomyr, Ukraine.
“I am so thankful to work in a city like Brentwood. Local business owners and citizens constantly want to help. The city commissioners and leadership from the department and the city itself have supported us in all our efforts," LoPiccolo said in the social media post. “The bottom line is, we’re here to help others and anyone can step up and lead."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.