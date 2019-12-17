The Brentwood Fire Rescue Department reported a total of 191 emergency calls from Nov. 12 through Dec. 1 including 4 fires.
The announcement came on the department’s Facebook page where they also reported EMS/Rescue: 109 EMS or rescue calls, one hazardous conditions call with no fire, 12 service calls, 27 good intent calls and 38 false alarms or false calls.
BFR also detailed four of the calls in the post including two motor vehicle crash on I-65 South on the evening of Nov. 13.
The first crash happened around 5:08 p.m. where crews arrived to find three car involved in a rear end collision with all occupants out of the vehicles.
The second crash involved a tractor trailer and a sedan that was pinned against a guard rail, whose driver was seriously injured.
The driver was extracted from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
On the night of Nov. 27, crews were dispatched to a Dumpster fire near a home. The fire was quickly extinguished.
On the night of Nov. 29, BFR was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash where a driver lost control of their vehicle after the accelerator had become stuck.
According to the post the vehicle crashed into a another vehicle before running into a metal fence, causing minor injuries to one driver who was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.