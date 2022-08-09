Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. Cody Johnson has been named the department's 2022 Firefighter of the Year.
"With over 15 years of service to Brentwood, Lt. Johnson has constantly demonstrated a sincere passion for the department, the community, and the fire service as a whole," BFR said in a social media post.
"A highly credentialed company officer, Cody has taken on various leadership roles including Apparatus Committee Chairman, Personal Protective Committee Chairman, Blue Card Command Instructor and Equipment Program Manager.
"As a certified Paramedic, Lt. Johnson has also served as a Tactical emergency Casualty Care instructor. He is highly respected among his peer who describe him as selfless and a servant-leader with an unparalleled work ethic. Congratulations, Cody...we are better because of you!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.