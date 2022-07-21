Brentwood Fire and Rescue is officially hiring.
With the new Fire Station 5 opening up this fall, the department is looking for eligible candidates with experience to apply to join the BFR crew. BFR always accepts applications for firefighters, however they do not always have openings.
They are looking for a certified firefighter with at least two years of paid experience in fire or EMS. Benefits include paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, life and health insurance and a retirement program, among other things.
The starting salary is $51,272 annually.
For more information on the position, click here. To read about the ongoing construction of Fire Station 5, click here.
