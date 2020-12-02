Brentwood Fire and Rescue announced the promotion of Battalion Chief Brian Collins to deputy fire chief.
This comes after David Windrow announced his retirement from the department and accepted a position as Nolensville's first municipal fire chief.
Collins is a 19-year veteran of BFR who has served as Battalion Chief since 2013, and he will take on the new role on Monday, Dec. 7, according to a news release.
"Brian has been a key member of our senior leadership team, playing a significant role in our Accreditation, officer development, and IT initiatives in addition to an untold number of other duties and responsibilities," the release reads.
Collins previously served at the Assistant Chief for the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department from 2012 to 2014, and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Protection Administration from Eastern Kentucky University and a Master of Public Administration from Tennessee State University, as well as numerous professional certifications.
Collins has also been recognized throughout his time with BFR with numerous Medical Service Awards for his life-saving work as a Paramedic in addition to being awarded Firefighter of the Year in 2007, the Civic Award in 2011 and a Meritorious Service Award in 2017.
As previously reported, the Town of Nolensville took the next step in establishing the town's first municipal fire department with the hiring of Windrow in November.
Nolensville Town Manager Donald Anthony announced the decision in a memo to the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, adding that Windrow stood out from a group of 32 applicants and five finalists who were interviewed on Nov. 5.
Windrow will start in Nolensville on Dec. 14.
Windrow was recognized for his service to the City of Brentwood and BFR during last week's Brentwood City Commission meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.