The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is recognizing Fire Prevention Week with a virtual fire station tour and an educational campaign around fire safety in the kitchen.
The "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen" campaign is held in conjunction with the National Fire Protection Association who report that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States.
BFR has offered a variety of safety tips to help prevent a cooking fire:
- Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you must leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
- If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
- You must be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
- Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
- Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
In coordination with Fire Prevention Week, Brentwood Fire is releasing its virtual fire station tour on the City of Brentwood YouTube channel. Division Chief and Fire Marshal Jeff Pender said, “Since children and their families cannot visit fire stations in person right now due to COVID-19, we wanted to be able to bring the fire station to them. The educational video takes you behind the scenes into our fire stations to see how we live and work while on duty.”
Citizens can also follow the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department on Facebook where they can learn from daily Fire Prevention Week campaign posts.
“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” BFR Chief Goss said in a news release. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented."
According to NFPA, 44% of reported home fires started in the kitchen, while 66% of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” NFPA Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy Lorraine Carli said in the news release. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.
