Brentwood Fire and Rescue promoted two of its members and recognized a third on Monday evening during the Brentwood City Commission meeting.
BFR Chief Brian Goss introduced and awarded BFR Lieutenant Jacob Lampley with a plaque for earning his Fire Officer Designee from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing.
“Lt. Lampley joins 12 of his fellow officers within the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department in having achieved this highly-valued recognition,” Goss said. “Not only does this validate the hard work and dedication exhibited by Jacob, but in addition, us as an organization, as possessing the highest number of internationally-credentialed officers in the state of Tennessee.”
In addition to Lampley’s recognition, two BFR members, Ryan Prather and Paul Stine, were both promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.
Prather has been a BFR member since 2011 and was named BFR Firefighter of the year in 2018.
Stein has been a firefighter for 18 years, six of which have been with BFR, where he received the department’s 2021 civic award.
