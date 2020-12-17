Brentwood Fire and Rescue announced the promotion of two of firefighters, Derek Hyde and Jacob Lampley, on Wednesday.
According to a BFR Facebook post, effective Dec. 20, Hyde, an eighteen-year veteran of the department, will be promoted to Battalion Chief while Lampley, who has been with BFR for seven years, will be promoted to Lieutenant.
"Derek serves as our department's Accreditation Manager and has been key in our agency's successful bid for accreditation in 2014 and re-accreditation in 2019, in addition to his role as a highly respected company officer," the post reads.
The post details that Lampley most recently served as an Engineer/Paramedic at Station 1 in Maryland Farms.
"In addition to his response role, he has also served as quality control reviewer for our fire incident reporting system, database manager, and most recently undertook the task of redeveloping a program to address and improve the overall wellness of our members," the post reads.
