The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department recognized two of their members and welcomed one new recruit at the Brentwood City Commission meeting on Monday night.
Commissioners and city officials joined BFR’s Deputy Fire Chief David Windrow in recognizing the promotion of Lt. Jason Skies who has served the department since 2011 and was last promoted to Engineer in 2014.
Windrow also recognized paramedic Tony Dixon, who earned his Fire Officer credentials through the Center for Public Safety Excellence, making him the 487th paid firefighter in the country that holds that credential distinction, according to Windrow.
Mayor Rhea Little officiated the oath of office for BFR’s newest recruit Ryan Crouse who moved from Colorado Springs, Colo., in August and has experience as a volunteer and a woodland firefighter.
“These are the quality of employees that this city attracts,” Windrow said. “It’s a great night for Brentwood Fire and Rescue and for the City of Brentwood.”
