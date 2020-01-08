The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department responded to 295 calls for service from Dec. 2 to Dec. 31.
According to a post on BFR’s Facebook page, the department responded to nine fires, 178 EMS/rescue calls, seven hazardous conditions with no fire, 19 service calls, 34 good intent calls, one overpressure rupture, one severe weather call and 46 false alarms.
BFR detailed four calls including a commercial fire alarm at a restaurant where they found an HVAC unit that had malfunctioned and caught on fire, sending smoke throughout the attic and other parts of the building on the morning of Dec. 2.
The post said that the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
On the night of Dec. 11 crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a golf clubhouse.
BFR crews arrived to find no fire but a light amount of smoke that was determined to be from a pot of grease that was burning.
According to the post, the kitchen’s commercial fire sprinklers had extinguished the fire before they arrived.
On the night of Dec. 18 crews were dispatched to a vehicle that was on fire in a gas station parking lot.
According to post, units arrived on the scene where they found a sedan between two buildings with the engine compartment fully involved in fire.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
The vehicle’s owner told authorities that he pulled into the gas station and noticed smoke coming from under the hood before he moved the vehicle away from the gas pumps and called 911.
On the evening of Dec. 26 BFR was dispatched to a structure fire involving a shed.
Crews used water and foam to put the fire out and ensure it was extinguished by overhauling the building.
The investigation determined that the fire was caused by a build up of leaves under a hot riding lawnmower.
No one was injured in the fire.
