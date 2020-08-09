Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported 284 calls for service from July 5 through Aug. 4, including six fires.
BFR also responded to 169 EMS/rescue calls, nine hazardous condition calls with no fire, 13 service calls, 23 good intent calls, 52 false alarms, one severe weather call and 11 special incidents.
BFR detailed three of those calls in a Facebook post including a grill fire early on the morning of July 6 that spread to a nearby countertop at a home after the grill was left on overnight. That fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters and no injuries or significant property damage were reported.
On the afternoon of July 10 crews responded to a vehicle fire in a neighborhood where they found a lawn service truck and attached trailer fully involved in fire. That fire was extinguished with no reported injuries.
On the afternoon of July 31, crews responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a creek. According to the post, responding firefighters found the driver, who had suffered minor injuries, standing near a vehicle that was upside down in the creek. No one else was involved in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.