Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to 354 calls for service during the month of August, including two fires.
BFR announced the calls for service in a social media post which announced that the department also responded to 221 EMS/rescue calls, 8 hazardous conditions with no fire, 24 service calls, 33 good intent calls and 66 false alarm/false calls.
BFR detailed three of those calls in the post, including a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 South the morning of Aug. 1.
That injury-crash saw at least one person who was entrapped in a vehicle, with two vehicle disabled in the roadway and one vehicle that had crashed in the woods.
"Battalion 51 established Incident Command, E51 prepared for extrication on one vehicle and T51 proceeded to the vehicle in the woods," the post reads. "E51 removed one patient from a vehicle and T51 discovered four patients from the other two vehicles. After a rapid triage by EMS, one patient was found to have critical injuries and four patients had non-critical injuries."
All of those unidentified patients were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.
On the night of Aug. 22, BFR crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that saw an overturned car with the driver unresponsive inside of the car.
That unidentified patient was listed in critical condition and was removed from the car before being transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
On the evening of Aug. 24, crews responded to a fire in the engine compartment and the cab of a Waste Industries garbage truck which was parked on a hill in a residential neighborhood.
Crews extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
