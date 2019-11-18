The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department detailed several of the 308 calls the department responded to from Oct. 15 to Nov. 11 in a Facebook post.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment on I-65 at approximately 4 p.m. Crews found a truck on its roof in an embankment with the driver critically injured. The unidentified driver was pulled from the wreck using a basket and rope system before being transported to a hospital by ambulance.
The condition and identity of the victim was not released as well as the cause of the crash.
BFR was dispatched on a call of a missing 10 year old at approximately 8:03 p.m. on Halloween after the child did not return home.
A command post was set up and firefighters found the unidentified child safe in a nearby neighborhood.
BFR was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Friday, Nov. 1, at approximately 3:06 p.m. where they found an SUV in a ditch fully involved in fire.
No one was inside of the SUV that was extinguished by crews, and no injuries were reported.
BFR was dispatched to a house fire at approximately 10:21 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, after a fire was reported to have spread into the walls surrounding the home’s fireplace.
Crews found fire in the attic as well as in the walls surrounding the chimney which were extinguished and the home was ventilated.
Command of the scene was transferred to the fire marshal for cause determination, and no injuries were reported in the blaze.
In total BFR responded to 5 fires, 167 EMS/rescue calls, 4 hazardous condition calls with no fire, 31 service calls, 36 good intent calls and 65 false alarms.
