Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to 286 calls for service during the month of February, eight of those of which were fires.
BFR announced the service calls in a social media post, with 182 of those calls for EMS/rescue, 13 hazardous condition (no fire) calls, 22 service calls, 30 good intent calls, 1 special incident and 30 false alarms.
BFR detailed three of those responses including the rescue of a dog who was stuck in a muddy creek in a park on the evening of Feb. 2.
"The dog was removed by firefighter and the owner was called using the number on the dog’s collar," BFR said in the post. "The owner was extremely thankful that the dog was ok but told firefighters they had a second dog that was missing. The park was surveyed again, and the second dog was found in another area of the park. BFR crew members stayed with the dogs until they could be reunited with their owner."
Crews responded to a house fire of the afternoon of Feb. 12 where the fire was contained to the two-story home's attic.
"Inside the home firefighters found active fire in attic area that was difficult to access," the release reads. "Due to the difficult location of the fire, the chimney was removed down to the roof line of the home which allowed for completed extinguishment of any remaining embers."
On the morning of Feb. 13, crews responded to a home carbon monoxide alarm where they found high-levels of carbon monoxide due to a faulty furnace.
"The furnace was shut off and firefighters began systematically ventilating each floor of the home," the post reads. "CO levels returned to zero and the homeowners were advised to not use the furnace until it could be repaired by a technician."
