Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to 287 calls for service in April 2021.
According to a BFR social media post, this included nine fires, 169 EMS/rescue calls, nine hazardous conditions with no fire, 18 service calls, 45 good intent calls and 37 false alarms.
BFR detailed three of those incidents including an April 2 fire that destroyed a home.
The fire started in the home's kitchen and no one was injured in the blaze that saw the roof collapse in on the two story home.
On the afternoon of April 5, crews were dispatched to a head-on motor vehicle crash that entrapped one driver who was critically injured while the other driver sustained serious injuries.
Crews extricated the trapped driver and both patients were transported to a local hospital.
On the night of April 16 crews responded to a motor vehicle crash that saw an SUV leave the roadway and crash into a tree.
Multiple people were injured in the incident, including one person who collided with the vehicle's windshield and suffered serious injuries. Those injured were transported to an area hospital.
