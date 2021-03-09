Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported 293 emergency calls for service for the month of February 2021, the majority of which were EMS/Rescue calls.
Seven of those calls were for fires, 11 were hazardous conditions with no fire, 26 service calls, 26 good intent calls and 56 false alarms.
BFR detailed three of those calls in a Facebook post including a two-car crash on the afternoon of Feb. 9.
Responding crews found one car flipped onto its roof with all of the occupants out.
Two of the people involved in the crash had minor injuries, and one was transported to a local hospital.
On the afternoon of Feb. 21, crews were dispatched to a partial roof collapse of a large commercial warehouse due to February's winter storms.
The warehouse was unoccupied at time of the collapse, and BFR deployed a drone to assess the structural integrity of the building before releasing the scene to the property owner.
That same week of winter weather also saw BFR respond to a sledding accident that resulted in death of a 9-year-old Brentwood child.
BFR also responded to a motor vehicle fire in the driveway of a home on the evening of Feb. 22.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the vehicle after cutting the roof off of the vehicle, which had been having mechanical issues prior to the fire. No one was injured in that incident.
