Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to 295 calls for service in September, including four fires.
BFR reported 187 EMS/Rescue calls, four hazardous conditions, 33 service calls, 20 good intent calls and 47 false calls or false alarms.
BFR detailed three of those emergency responses in a social media post, including a motor vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Sept. 4 on Interstate 65.
According to that post, the crash involved found vehicles, all of which "had heavy damage," and resulted in the critical injury of one unidentified person, while two other people sustained non-critical injuries.
On the night of Sept. 24, emergency crews responded to an unidentified business for reports of someone having a seizure who was also receiving CPR.
Crews arrived and used a defibrillator and administered cardiac medication to the patient before transporting that unidentified person to a local hospital.
On the evening of Sept. 28, BFR responded to a fully-involved vehicle fire on I-65. The unidentified occupants were out of the vehicle which was against the wall of the interstate when crews arrived, and the fire was extinguished with no injuries.
