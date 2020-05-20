Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported a total of 312 emergency calls for service from April 13 to May 10 including five fire and 117 EMS/rescue calls.
The department also responded to 49 hazardous condition (with no fire,) 25 service calls, 49 good intent calls, five severe weather calls and 62 false alarm/false calls.
BFR detailed three of those calls in a Facebook post, including 80 calls for service between 4:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, and 9:49 p.m. on Monday, May 4, after storms brought wide-spread wind damage to the town, county and region.
Calls related to the storm included a home that was struck by lightning, a power pole on fire, arcing electrical equipment, a tree that had fallen onto a moving vehicle and a tree that had fallen into a house.
According to the post, BFR firefighters surveyed damaged in other homes and worked with crews from Brentwood Public Works to clear several trees and limbs from the roadways, as well as working with utility companies to block off roads with downed power lines while repairs were underway.
"Our dispatchers were also working nonstop to prioritize the influx of calls and sending units to the most critical ones first," the post reads.
At approximately 11:16 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, all BFR units were dispatched on a report of a residential structure fire, that when crews arrived, was a small fire on the rear of the two-story home.
Crews extinguished the fire that resulted in no injuries and investigators determined that embers from a charcoal grill fell onto a paper bag of brush causing it to catch fire before spreading to the home's siding.
On May 1 a fire destroyed a straw spreader that was on a trailer.
According to the post, crews responded at approximately 2:25 p.m. and the used a foam line to knock down and extinguished the fire, which also prevented a nearby structure from catching fire.
