The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department reported 325 emergency calls for service in June, including five fires.
According to a BFR social media post, the remaining calls for service included 203 EMS/Rescue calls, 10 hazardous conditions with no fire, 22 service calls, 30 good intent call and 55 false alarms.
BFR also detailed three of those responses including a fire inside of a residential clothes dryer on the afternoon of Sunday, June 13. No one was injured in that incident.
On June 14, emergency crews responded to a person who was trapped underneath a fallen tree after it fell on them while the victim was cutting a yard with a mower.
“R52 [Rescue 52] arrived and the firefighters carefully lifted the limb enough for the patient to be moved to a safe area where they could be evaluated by EMS for injuries,” the post reads. “Thankfully the patient had minimal injuries and refused transport to a local hospital. With all hazards addressed, BFR units returned to service and quarters.”
On Saturday, June 19, crews responded to a report of CPR in progress.
As previously reported, this cardiac arrest incident took place in Crockett Park, and resulted in the death of a man.
