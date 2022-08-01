Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported 374 calls for service for the month of June including six fires.
According to a social media post, those calls also included 217 EMS/Rescue calls, 22 hazardous condition calls with no fire, 36 service calls, 46 good intent calls, 46 false alarms and one call due to severe weather.
BFR also detailed three of those calls including a hazardous materials call on the morning of June 6 where construction equipment severed a gas line in the front yard of a home.
On the morning of June 29, emergency crews were dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire where they found an electrical junction box that had caught fire on the building's third floor.
No injuries and no significant damage were reported in either incident.
On the afternoon of June 30, BFR responded to a medical call after an unidentified person fell off the roof of a multi-story home and landed on an air conditioning unit.
That patient was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.
