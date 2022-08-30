Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported 384 calls for service for the month of July, including nine fires.
According to a social media post, those calls also included 218 EMS/Rescue calls, 17 hazardous condition calls with no fire, 13 service calls, 47 good intent calls, 53 false alarms and 23 special incident calls.
BFR also detailed three of those calls including a residential structure fire in the attic and roof of a multi-story home on the afternoon of July 6 after a home was struck by lightning.
BFR also responded to a residential structure fire on the morning of July 14, due to a compromised electrical box, and later that day, crews rescued six people from an elevator that became stuck between the second and third floors of a hotel.
No injuries were reported in any of those incidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.