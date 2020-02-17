The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department issued a summary report on its emergency activities from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.
BFR reported a total of 220 calls in that period including three fires, 139 EMS or rescue calls, five hazardous condition calls with no fire, 13 service calls, 19 good intent calls and 41 false alarms or false calls.
BFR detailed three of those calls in a Facebook post including a gas line rupture at a construction site near Franklin Road and Moore’s Lane on the night of Jan. 22.
According to the post, crews arrived on scene and encountered a heavy smell of natural gas after an excavator hit a two-inch gas line.
BFR crew members immediately shut down all possible sources of ignition nearby and contacted the local gas utility company who secured the area and shut down the impacted line.
No one was injured in the incident.
On the evening of Feb. 1, BFR crews responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Franklin Road with multiple injuries with two disable vehicles in the roadway and one vehicle off the road.
According to the post five unidentified people were found to have injuries ranging from critical to minor.
One patient was immediately transported emergency traffic to a local hospital by the first ambulance on scene, while BFR personnel continued patient care until other ambulances could arrive to transport the remaining patients.
The condition of those patients was not released.
Just after midnight on the morning of Feb. 4 crews were dispatched to a flatbed semi-truck hauling logs that was on fire on I-65 North.
The Franklin Fire Department assisted BFR as units attacked the fire with a mixture of water and foam.
Crew were able to contain the fire to the trailer which allowed the driver to disconnect his truck and move it a safe distance away.
According to the post the fire investigation determined that a trailer brake malfunctioned causing it to overheat and ignite.
No one was injured in the incident.
