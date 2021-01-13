Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported 261 calls for service in the last month of 2020 from Dec. 9 to Dec. 31.
Among those calls were 7 fires, 179 ems/rescue calls, 2 hazardous conditions with no fire, 15 calls for service, 17 good intent and 41 false alarms.
BFR detailed three of those calls in a social media post on Wednesday, including their mutual aid to the Franklin Fire Department in responding to a commercial structure fire that damaged and temporarily closed the J. Alexander's restaurant in Cool Springs on Dec. 16.
On the evening of Dec. 23, BFR crews responded to reports of a fall at an unspecified business which resulted in a severe head injury to an unidentified person who was transported to a local hospital.
On the afternoon of Dec. 28 all BFR units were dispatched to a residential structure fire that began in a home's kitchen.
That fire was contained to the kitchen and found to have been sparked by cooking oil on a stovetop. No injuries were reported in the blaze.
