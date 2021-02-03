Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported 301 calls for service for the first month of 2021 with EMS/rescue representing the majority of those calls.
In total BFR responded to three fires, 195 EMS/rescue calls, four hazardous condition calls with no fire, 25 service calls, 33 good intent calls, 40 false alarms and one call involving an explosion or overpressure rupture.
BFR detailed three of those calls in a Facebook post on Wednesday, including a motor vehicle crash on the morning of Jan. 19, which saw a car leave the roadway and end up down a set of stairs at a construction site.
According to the post, the driver was uninjured and had already left the scene when firefighters arrived.
Those firefighters were then forced to disassemble the car with a rotary saw and other tools in order for the car to be winched up the stairs as it was wedged onto some construction scaffolding.
On the morning of Jan. 21 crews were dispatched to a two car crash on Interstate 65 that included an injured driver of one of the cars who had to be extricated from the car. Two patients in total were transported to the hospital.
On the afternoon of Jan. 30 crews were dispatched to a medical call where they found one person who was unresponsive and possibly suffering from cardiac arrest.
That person was given CPR, placed on the cardiac monitor and eventually helped with the use of a defibrillator, an artificial airway and cardiac medication.
The patient was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital after regaining a pulse and some respiration.
