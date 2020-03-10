The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department reported a total of 277 emergency calls for service from Feb. 6 to March 1.
The department responded to five fires, 162 EMS/rescue calls, 13 hazardous conditions with no fires, 19 service calls, 29 good intent calls and 49 false alarms or false calls.
BFR detailed four of those calls in a Facebook post including a commercial vehicle fire on I-65 on the morning of Feb. 21. According to that post, crews arrived to find a tractor trailer that was transporting vehicles with smoke and flames coming from the tractor trailer's rear axles.
The driver of the truck was able to unload two of the cars and save them from damage and crews contained and extinguished the fire resulting in no injures.
On the morning of Feb. 23, crews responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries and found a car upside down off the roadway with the Brentwood Police Department already on scene.
All occupants were out of the vehicle and one person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
On the afternoon of Feb. 27, crews were dispatched to a vehicle fire in a neighborhood.
According to the post, crews were able to extinguish the fire and retrieve valuables for the occupants who were not injured in the incident.
On the evening of March 1, crews responded to a house fire in Nolensville along with fire and rescue agencies from across the county.
As previously reported, the fire on French River Road destroyed one side of the home but some items, including two of the homeowners cars were able to be saved by BFR firefighters.
There were no injuries in the blaze that destroyed the home and displaced a family who have been in contact with the American Red Cross of Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.