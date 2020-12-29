Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Monday afternoon on Crimson Clover Court after a fire started on the stove.
According to a BFR Facebook post, crews arrived to find a working kitchen fire which was quickly extinguished, and fire damage was contained to the home's kitchen and dining room.
No one was injured in the incident, that also saw smoke damage throughout the home.
