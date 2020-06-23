The City of Brentwood welcomed two new firefighters to Brentwood Fire and Rescue during Monday night’s City Commission meeting.
Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little issued the oath to firefighters Jack Sweeney and John Walker while BFR Chief Brian Goss spoke about their backgrounds and opportunity to serve the community through their roles in the department.
Goss acknowledged last week’s death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza and expressed his sympathy to Legieza’s family and uniformed family, challenging the newest firefighters to be the best they can be for the city and citizens of Brentwood.
“I’ve heard the term shining star repeated several times this week in reference to Officer Legieza, so I wanted to take this brief opportunity to not only swear these men in but to challenge them to carry out their daily activities competently, skillfully, professionally and to be individual shining stars among the many who collectively work between our two organizations,” Goss said.
According to Goss, Sweeney joined the department on April 13 after moving from Napels, Fla. Sweeney grew up in the Chicago, Ill., area where his dad serves with the Franklin Park Fire Department.
Sweeney graduated with an associate’s degree in Art and Business from Florida Southwestern State College, and he obtained his fire certifications from the North Collier Fire Training Academy in Naples.
Sweeney also earned his National Registry EMT from the Florida Department of Health in 2019 and holds several additional specialized fire certifications.
Walker spent 12 years with the Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District in Frederick, Colo.
He is a certified FF-II, Fire Officer I and Emergency Services Instructor, and is in the process of completing his EMT reciprocity.
Walker graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History and English from Tufts University and a vocational degree from Front Range Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.