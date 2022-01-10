Brentwood Fire and Rescue will offer free cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) classes in February.
The free classes will take place at 6:30 p.m. on February 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, with each class expected to last approximately two hours.
The lifesaving technique can be used in a variety of emergencies including heart attacks and near drownings, with BFR reporting that they responded to 23 calls in November 2021 in which CPR was already in progress. 14 of those calls needed continued CPR by emergency crews, and six of those people were saved by the technique.
The classes will accept attendees 16 years old and up, but due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the class size will be limited to 10 people and they are encouraged to wear masks.
Each class will offer training in infant, child and adult CPR using "hands only" training that will utilize the American Heart Association’s “Friends & Family” curriculum.
To sign up for the class, contact BFR Firefighter Scott Barnes by email at [email protected] or call 371-2200 ext. 4523. You can also register online and see other events happening at the Brentwood Library by viewing the calendar.
