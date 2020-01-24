The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department announced 163 calls for service from Jan. 1 to Jan.18 including 3 fires, 102 EMS or rescue calls, 4 hazardous conditions without fires, 8 service calls, 20 good intent calls and 26 false alarms or false calls.
BFR detailed three of those calls in a Facebook post including a commercial vehicle fire on Jan. 13 around 5:38 a.m., which according to the post, involved a water service truck whose cab was fully involved in fire and sitting 20 feet away from a house. The fire was extinguished with no injuries.
BFR responded to a grass fire behind a home on Jan. 15 around 11:15 p.m. Crews arrived on scene to find 3 yards on fire with high winds spreading the fire.
The fire was contained and extinguished with no injuries reported and the fire was determined to have spread from a small deck fire that spread from one of the homes.
On Jan. 17, crews were dispatched around 10:10 pm to assist the Franklin Fire Department with a commercial structure fire in Franklin. Combined crews found a HVAC belt that had burned in the mechanical room of the building. The building was secured and ventilated with no injures reported.
