Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo has been recognized with the department's 2022 Civic Award.
"In January of this year, Lt. LoPiccolo organized and executed Brentwood's first smoke alarm campaign targeting multi-occupancy households in his first-due district," BFR said in a social media post.
"After installing more than 40 smoke alarms on a single morning, 'Pic' then organized two more similar events resulting in the installation of over 100 smoke alarms."
LoPiccolo was also recognized for his work in collecting personal hygiene and medical supplies in conjunction with a local church to aid those in need in war-torn Ukraine earlier this year.
"These endeavors are typical of Lt. LoPiccolo who is always in search of opportunities to serve those less fortunate," BFR said.
Earlier this week, BFR also recognized another member, Lt. Cody Johnson, who was named the 2022 Firefighter of the Year.
