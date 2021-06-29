Brentwood Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Brian Goss has been appointed as State Director for Tennessee to the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs Board of Directors.
According to a City of Brentwood news release, the SEAFC is the largest division of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, representing more than 2,000 members across 10 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Goss's appointment took place last week at the SEAFC Annual Conference in Biloxi, Miss., and he succeeds another Middle Tennessee representative, Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Mark Foulks who was recently appointed as International Director to the IAFC representing the Southeastern Division.
Goss has served Brentwood for the past 13 years, 10 of which he has served as BFR's fire chief, and he is the immediate past president of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association.
The IAFC and its divisions have provided a professional forum for emergency service leaders across the nation since 1873, and in his role as Tennessee State Director, Chief Goss will represent more than 700 fire departments across Tennessee in a collaborative effort to achieve and expand their collective knowledge and capabilities.
More information about the IAFC can be found here.
