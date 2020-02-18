The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department has been awarded a $500 grant by Dryer Vent Wizard of Middle Tennessee.
According to a news release, the grant was awarded for exceptional fire prevention programs and services. The money will go towards public education efforts and the department’s Citizens Fire Academy Program.
BFR Fire Chief Brian Goss and Division Chief Jeff Pender accepted the grant that was presented by Dryer Vent Wizard of Middle Tennessee’s owner Jeff Allen.
“We are thrilled to present this grant to the Brentwood Fire and Rescue for all the work they do to provide community outreach and educate our residents about fire safety and prevention,” Allen said. “As an organization dedicated to the safety of our local community, we’re proud to award this grant to further residents’ awareness toward fire safety.”
According to the news release, every year for National Fire Prevention Month, the entire Dryer Vent Wizard franchise organization raises money to benefit the Children’s Burn Foundation, a non-profit organization aiding children who have suffered severe burns or trauma as a result of fire.
Fundraising efforts have included customer, franchisee, employee and vendor and corporate donations, and the Michigan-based company sponsors programs to helps raise public awareness about dryer fire prevention, which according to the news release, are estimated to happen an average of 14,630 each year in the U.S.
Dryer Vent Wizard franchisees across the country also have the opportunity to nominate local fire departments for exceptional community fire prevention programs and services, which saw the awarding of 31 grants this year.
Since 2014, Dryer Vent Wizard, North America’s leading dryer vent maintenance and repair franchise, and a member of member of the National Fire Protection Association, has awarded $31,000 worth of grants to 62 fire departments across the U.S, and Canada.
For more information about Dryer Vent Wizard and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.dryerventwizard.com.
