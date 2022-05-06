The Brentwood Fire Department will begin a controlled burn of the home at 6430 Annandale Cove in Brentwood on Monday at 8 a.m.
The burn will be used as a training exercise for the fire department.
After the home is demolished, local Nashville builder Donnelly Timmons & Associates will rebuild a new home on the property.
Instead of simply tearing down the old structure, the release says Donnelly Timmons & Associates "wanted to offer it the fire department for a controlled burn. We’ve been working closely with Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Goss, and he will be on site during the burn.
"Donnelly Timmons & Associates has been building custom homes and remodels in the Nashville area for over 20 years," the release reads. "We’re proud to serve our local community with our commitment to customer service and high quality."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.