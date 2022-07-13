At this week’s Brentwood City Commission meeting, city officials voted to approve the purchase of six portable radios and related accessories including chargers, carry straps, remote microphones and software to be used by the staff at Brentwood Fire and Rescue’s Fire Station 5.
They also voted to approve the Brentwood Police Department’s maintenance payments for certain softwares including CentralSquare Technologies for Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Record Management System (RMS) and Crime Mapping.
According to the online agenda, Motorola Solutions, Inc. is the sole provider for equipment and radios used within the county-wide radio network.
The total cost for the six radios and additional accessories for Brentwood Fire and Rescue is $55,273.02. $45,000 in funding was included for the equipment and radios in the FYE 2022 transfer of excess revenues to the Capital Projects Fund. However, since the amount totals more than $45,000, the extra money will have to be absorbed through savings on other projects within the Capital Projects Fund.
The Brentwood Police Department uses the CAD software as well as the RMS and crime mapping software to help them better do their jobs and successfully serve the community.
Maintenance charges for the software, as well as for the RMS and CrimeMapping.com occur annually. The annual maintenance charge for CAD is $107,793.72, the annual charge for RMS is $16,210.94 and the charge for CrimeMapping.com is $765.79. The total amount to be paid is $124,770.45.
