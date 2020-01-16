The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is hosting free CPR classes at the Brentwood Library on Fridays in February.
According to a news release, the two-hour class will offer training on infant, child, and adult CPR. Participants will be taught “hands only” CPR (no mouth-to-mouth breathing).
The classes will utilize the American Heart Association’s “Friends & Family” curriculum, and therefore, no CPR card will be issued.
According to the news release, an increase in the number of people surviving cardiac arrest is due to new hypothermia protocols, increased public access to Automatic Electronic Defibrillators (AEDs) and initiation of bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.
With the help of citizens, BFR hopes to see the positive trend continue.
CPR is not difficult or time consuming to learn, and only one Friday commitment is required to learn the lifesaving skills.
For more information or to sign up, contact firefighter Scott Barnes at scott.barnes@brentwoodtn.gov or call 371-2200 ext. 4523.
More information about the American Heart Association can be found on the AHA website at www.heart.org.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
