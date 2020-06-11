Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported a total of 211 calls for service from May 11 through June 3, including four fires.
The department also responded to 123 EMS/rescue calls, 10 hazardous conditions with no fire calls, 16 service calls, and several calls that were either people calling accidentally or ended up not needing assistant from the department.
BFR reported their activity in a Facebook post where they detailed three of those calls including a vehicle fire on I-65 south on the evening of May 24.
According to the post, crews found a vehicle with it's engine compartment fully involved in fire.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the engine compartment and extinguisher the blaze without any injuries.
On the afternoon of May 28, crews responded to a medical call with an unidentified person who had been working on the roof of a commercial building when they suffered a seizure.
The patient was lowered from the roof and transported to a local hospital.
On the night of May 30 crews responded to another medical call with an unidentified patient experiencing cardiac arrest.
According to the post crews responded to a home where they took over CPR that was initially performed by Brentwood Police Officers who were first on the scene. The patient was then placed on a cardiac monitor and EMS administered medication before a defibrillator was used on the patient who was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.