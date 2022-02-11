Brentwood Fire and Rescue shared an update on their future fire station, Station 5, which is scheduled to open for service this Fall.
"Following a period of bad weather, recent warmer and drier days have enabled crews to increase productivity," BFR said in a social media post on Friday. "The retaining wall has been completed, the ground floor is taking shape, and second floor walls have begun to go up."
BFR Station No. 5 will service the southeastern portion of the city when it opens on Split Log Road.
“It is our hope and our belief, and the modeling has indicated that placing additional resources on this site will dramatically reduce response times in this, the most rapidly growing quadrant of the city, and for us, time is life,” BFR Chief Brian Goss said during the station's groundbreaking ceremony in September 2021.
The $9 million project has a projected construction cost of $6.9 million, and will see the future two-story, two-bay, 10,000-square-foot fire station house a single company, or a fire crew of three personnel.
