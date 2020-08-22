A lighting delay that postponed the football game an hour and fifteen minutes did not stop the surging Brentwood Bruins football team.
The team traveled to Nolensville Friday night, winning 47-12 over the Knights.
“It was a great win,” said Brentwood senior quarterback Cade Granzow. “Nolensville is a well-coached team. We did not have film on them, but we did what we could do and just attacked.”
“I am proud of our kids,” said Nolensville head coach Paul Derrick. “They have done everything we have asked them to do up to this point. We just try to control what we can control, with all the uncertainty. I am proud of our kids playing hard. We just made too many mistakes.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood senior kicker Tanner Weber got the scoring started with a 27-yard field goal with 6:51 remaining in the period.
With a little under two minutes remaining in the opening frame Nolensville muffed a punt that was recovered in the end zone by Brentwood senior Spencer Rich to push the Bruins lead to 10-0.
“Everyone looks past special teams, but special teams scores points,” said Tennessee commit and Brentwood senior wide receiver Walker Merrill.
With 6:51 remaining in the second quarter, Granzow scampered into the end zone on an eight-yard rushing touchdown to stretch the Brentwood lead to 17-0.
On their next possession, the Knights could not corral the Bruins defense as they recorded a safety to extend their lead 19-0.
“Our defense in practice is insane,” said Granzow. “They are just flying around making plays. It is exciting to see them do it on this stage.”
Nolensville showed some life with a fumble recovery by senior Colton Dobson at 4:51 remaining before halftime, but could not capitalize, as the score remained 19-0.
Granzow threw his first touchdown pass of the night for 32 yards to Luke Fontechia with 3:05 remaining in the first half to stretch the Bruins lead 26-0.
With a little over one minute remaining, John House intercepted a pass from Nolensville quarterback Ryder Galardi. On the next play, Granzow threw a touchdown pass to Merrill for 27 yards to strengthen the lead to 33-0 going into halftime.
“It was raining, so it was hard to distribute the ball to everybody, but we were able to make it work,” said Merrill.
In the third quarter with 9:21 remaining Nolensville stormed back in the game with a drive ending in a three-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Samson Johnson. A missed extra point kept the deficit for the Knights at 33-6.
Later in the quarter, Galardi threw a missile for 76 yards to Ben Coggin to cut the Bruins lead to 33-12. Nolensville failed the two-point conversion.
“This just gives us confidence that we can make plays when we execute,” said Coach Derrick. “It was nice to get that run from Samson and Ryder to hit that long pass to Ben. We hope to learn from those things and build on that going forward.”
Brentwood answered right back with a score of its own in the third quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Granzow to junior Aaron Walton to extend the lead 40-12.
“I tried to lead my team in the best way,” said Granzow. “I could not have done it without God having my back through this whole quarantine. It was a blessing to have this opportunity and be ready to play.”
Brentwood continued their power offense, collecting itd final score in the fourth quarter with a four-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Luke Walton to tally the win 47-12.
Nolensville will travel to Watertown next Friday.
“I hope to see improvement next week,” said Coach Derrick. “We will look at the film and correct the mistakes we made in all three phases.”
Brentwood will face Brentwood Academy for the first time since 2002 at home next Friday.
“We are just going to prepare for them like we do every other week,” said Granzow. “I am ready to work.”
“We have to come out and just ball,” said Merrill. “We are a great team; we just have to come out and be ourselves.”
