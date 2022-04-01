TV/Film students from two high schools in the Williamson County Schools district are once again proving that their skills with a camera are unmatched.
Brentwood and Franklin high schools competed in the Western Kentucky University High School Media Awards Friday last month, according to InFocus. Twenty-five high schools from Kentucky and Tennessee submitted more than 220 entries.
Brentwood High's WBHS 9 won Best High School Broadcast, and BHS students Eliza Linney and Noah True placed first in the Best News Package category. Noah also received the Most Valuable Broadcast Staff Member award.
"Obviously, I'm very, very proud of these students," said BHS TV/Film teacher Ronnie Adcock, who is retiring at the end of the year. "I love this time of year because students are rewarded for their hard work. It's also nice to go out on a high note.”
In addition to the three first-place finishes, Brentwood High students also earned several second- and third-place honors. Franklin High also placed second and third in several categories.
The students who were recognized at the awards ceremony are listed below:
Best High School Broadcast
- First: WBHS 9, Brentwood High
Most Valuable Broadcast Staff Member
- First: Noah True, Brentwood High
Best News Package
- First: Eliza Linney and Noah True, Brentwood High
- Second: Jean Costello and Honour Grand, Franklin High
Best Narrative Film
- Second: Graham Wynn, Franklin High
- Third: Keaton Hardwick and Luke Ellwanger, Brentwood High
Best Music Video
- Second: Ashlyn Witt, Brentwood High
Best News Videography
- Second: Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High
Best Feature Story
- Second: Grace Constantine, Brentwood High
- Third: Jocelyn Gray and Tatum Gray, Franklin High
Best Sports Story
- Third: Joseph Ann, Franklin High
Click here to see photos of the award winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.