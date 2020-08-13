Jacksonville-based Stein Mart Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, a move that will see the discount retailer eventually close its five Nashville-area locations.
Locally, Stein Mart operates at 92 White Bridge Road in West Nashville (that store opened in 1993) as well as in Brentwood, Franklin, Hendersonville and Murfreesboro. Tennessee is home to eight other Stein Marts.
Linda Tasseff, Stein Mart's director of external communications and investor relations, emailed the Post that all the company’s stores will stay open during the Chapter 11 process and until merchandise is completely liquidated. That process is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter, with all stores eventually closing on a staggered basis, she added.
“Ultimately, due to the combination of a challenging retail environment and the impact of COVID-19, we and our advisors determined that we will wind down the business,” Tasseff said.
Founded in 1908, Stein Mart operated about 280 stores at 2019’s end. The company's typical store spans 34,000 square feet.
