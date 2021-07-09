The Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club is holding its annual ornament sale, which will benefit the arts, conservation, education, home life, international outreach and public issues in the community.
Orders for the 3½ inch, hand-painted, non-breakable ornament must be made by Aug. 15, and they will be available for pickup in November.
The ornaments cost $30 a piece, but $18 of that amount is tax-deductible, and each ornament will be hand-painted by local artist Lori Wegenka.
This year’s ornament will feature the Owen-Primm House, which was recently saved from demolition through the efforts of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the Brentwood Historic Commission and a private buyer who has agreed to restore the home.
The group will also be offering a limited number of ornaments from previous years including of the Franklin Square ornament featuring the courthouse and the Christmas tree, the Franklin Theatre, the Turner Barn and the Brentwood Clock Tower.
While orders must be placed by Aug. 15, they do not have to be paid for until they are picked up.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club has not yet announced how the ornaments can be picked up, but they are asking customers to send their name, phone number, the number or ornaments and the designs requested, your city and your subdivision or nearest cross street to Ilene Maslan at [email protected].
More information about the Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.