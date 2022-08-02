The Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club Ornament Sale is going on now with orders accepted until Aug. 15.
According to a news release, proceeds from the sale are used to "support the arts, conservation, education, home life, international outreach and public issues in our community."
While orders are due by Aug. 15, orders will be available for pick up in November.
This year’s featured hand-painted ornament is of the Factory at Franklin, while the sale will see the return of community favorites from years past including of the Primm Mansion, Franklin Theatre, the Turner Barn and the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
Each ornament is painted by local artist Lori Wegenka, at a cost of $30 each, $18 of which is tax-deductible.
Orders should be emailed to Bonnie Mercante at [email protected] and must include the following information in the email.
- your name
- your cell phone number
- the number of ornaments you would like and the design you want
- your city (Franklin, Brentwood, Nolensville, Nashville, etc.)
- the subdivision you live in or the nearest cross streets
More information about the Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club can be found here.
