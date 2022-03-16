The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Tree Board are gearing up for their annual Arbor Day celebration this April with a variety of all-ages activities.
The free event will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Saturday, April 2, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. including children’s activities such as a tour of a Brentwood Fire and Rescue fire engine as well as several environmental related vendors.
Free ice cream will be provided by Bradley’s Creamery food truck and free hot dogs courtesy of Middle Tennessee Electric Cooperation.
Free tree seedlings will be distributed to attendees and local art studio Spark Art will be on site for tree-friendly art projects.
“Our Tree Board works very hard every year to plan a fun and educational celebration for the entire family," Tree Board Chair Lynn Tucker said in a news release.
Winners of the Tree Board’s writing and poster contests will be recognized and awarded prizes. The winning posters will be displayed at the library throughout April.
Brentwood will also be awarded with the Arbor Day Foundation's Tree City USA Award in cooperation with the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council, an award that they have received for the past 33 years.
Throughout the week of March 28-April 2, the City of Brentwood will also feature daily informational sessions on the City of Brentwood Facebook page and an acorn guessing contest.
The city invites the community to share in the week-long fun by posting, commenting and sharing their experiences online with the hashtags #ArborDay and #ArborDayAtHome.
