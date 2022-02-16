In a strong showing on Senior Night, the Brentwood Lady Bruins basketball team (19-8, 7-1) defended home court against the Summit Lady Spartans (14-12, 5-3) with a 59-45 victory Tuesday night.
“After the Ravenwood game, we needed to bounce back,” said Brentwood head coach Marcel Williams. “Knowing that it was Senior Night in the last game before the district tournament, I thought the team responded well.”
“We have got to figure out how to offensive rebound,” said Summit head coach John Wild. “If we can create extra possessions for ourselves, I think that can carry us a long way into the tournament.”
“It is an awesome win for our program,” said Brentwood senior Sydney Ryan. “The energy on the bench and court was phenomenal.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood carried a slight lead with baskets by sophomore Willow Kim, freshman Ella Ryan, senior Kaitlyn Lorenzi and junior Brianna Keating-Rendon, grabbing the advantage 13-8.
The Lady Bruins continued their rhythm on offense in the second quarter with 3-pointers and layups by Kim, Ella Ryan, Keating-Rendon, Sydney Ryan and junior Charlotte Lambright to keep the lead at the break, 30-18.
In the third quarter, Brentwood stayed in their groove with behind-the-arc shots and points in the paint by Sydney Ryan, Ella Ryan, Keating-Rendon, Kim and Lambright to extend their margin, 55-33.
Brentwood closed it out in the fourth quarter with long-range shots and jumpers by Sydney Ryan, Lambright, Ella Ryan and Lorenzi to secure the victory, 59-45.
Summit’s leading scorers were senior Claudette Runk with 19 points and Nicole Rizane with nine.
“They have been offensive constants for us all year,” said Coach Wild. “Claudette has shot the ball well as of late. Nicole has done a good job of running our offense and attacking the rim.”
Brentwood had three players in double figures: Ella Ryan with 15 points and Sydney Ryan and Lambright with 11 each.
“It was just confidence,” said Coach Williams. “The girls were able to bounce back. They showed why Charlotte was on the honorable mention list for district. Sydney does what Sydney always does. Ella was also on the honorable mention team for district. They all showed up and did their job.”
Summit will start district tournament play this weekend at home on Friday afternoon (4p.m.) with a game against Columbia.
“We need to just be us and play fundamental basketball,” said Wild. “We want to compete at the highest level.”
Brentwood will host the district tournament this weekend with its first game on Friday afternoon (3:00 p.m.) against Centennial.
“I want to see execution,” said Coach Williams. “I am a defensive-first kind of guy.”
“I am hoping to see more of the same,” said Sydney Ryan. “We played great defense and had an electric offense. I am ready to continue this energy all the way through the tournament.”
