An 18-point comeback on their home court in the Region 6 semifinal gave the Cane Ridge Lady Ravens (10-0) a 63-60 win over the Brentwood Lady Bruins (24-6) Monday night.
“We have been in this position for a couple of years, and I was just happy that we finally got over the hump,” said Cane Ridge head coach Joanne Tribue. “We would get to the semis and lose to Brentwood or Ravenwood for a couple of years, so it is a big thing for our program.”
“We always talk about that it is not how you start the game, it is how you finish it,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “We did not do a good job of finishing in the second half, but give credit to Cane Ridge creating turnovers and making shots.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood collected jumpers and three pointers from senior Amelia Osgood and junior Sydney Ryan to establish an early margin, 21-10.
The Lady Bruins continued to surge in the second quarter with the dynamic duo of Ryan and Osgood from long-range and in the paint to take a solid lead into halftime, 37-19.
Cane Ridge came storming back in the third quarter with midrange shots and 3-pointers from junior Jada Anthony, junior Zoe Kerr, junior Jasmine Greer and sophomore Jeremanisha McGaughy to go ahead 43-42.
In the fourth quarter, it was a back-and-forth contest until Cane Ridge’s Anthony sunk two free throws with 22 seconds remaining. Brentwood had two chances to tie before the end of regulation, but could not get either shot to fall as the Lady Ravens hung on to win 63-60 at home.
Brentwood’s leading scorers were Osgood with 21 points and Ryan with 15.
“Those two players have been phenomenal,” said Coach Thrash. “They put in the work and play on the floor at a very high level. Amelia’s going to go on to Princeton and do great things. Sydney is going to come back even hungrier. I look forward to her leading this team next year for another run.”
Cane Ridge’s double-digit scorers were Anthony with an amazing 32 points and Kerr with 10.
“Jada (Anthony) has been playing hard for us all year long,” said Coach Tribue. “She does it on the offensive and defensive end. Zoe (Kerr) has been struggling for a little while. I told her we needed a game out of her, and it was time to start hitting. She came through for us tonight.”
This loss ends Brentwood’s season.
“I will remember how this team prepared and how much they love to play hard,” said Coach Thrash. “They understood the grind through this tough COVID environment. This was a special group of young ladies, and they will continue to go out and be special in whatever they do in this world.”
Cane Ridge will move on to the region final on Wednesday night and travel to Page High School.
