The Brentwood Lady Bruins had one of their best offensive performances of the season Friday night en route to an 82-28 road victory over the Centennial Cougars.
The victory not only extends Brentwood’s winning streak to 22 games, it also clinches the regular season district title and the top seed in the district playoffs for the Lady Bruins (22-1, 15-0 District 11-AAA).
Delaney Trushel and Amelia Osgood led the way with 22 points apiece for the Lady Bruins.
“They’ve been pivotal to what we do,” Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash said. “They’ve worked so hard to get to where they are and we just expect them to show up and have big games every night for us.”
Meanwhile, Centennial (2-21, 0-15) has now lost 12 contests in a row and remain at the bottom of the district standings as the season winds down.
Brentwood was lethal from beyond the arc, with six Lady Bruins combining for 16 three-pointers throughout the contest. Delaney Trushel buried a team-high six 3-pointers with Osgood adding four of her own.
“We’ve been really aggressive on defense which helps open up shots for us,” Delaney Trushel said. “We know we’re a good shooting team. We just get on a roll, get into a rhythm and start knocking down shots and that’s really helped lead us to wins."
The game was pretty much over by the end of the first quarter, with Brentwood jumping out to a 27-6 lead. At halftime, their lead had ballooned to 30 points.
The Lady Bruins close out the regular season on Tuesday night against Independence while the Lady Cougars will try to snap their losing streak and earn their first district win at home against Ravenwood.
