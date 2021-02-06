Brentwood (20-4) and Ravenwood (9-7) faced off in a crucial district game at BHS Friday night. Both teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter as the score ended 11-10.
The rest of the game was an action packed thriller and a joy to watch. Despite the back-and-forth scoring from both teams, Brentwood secured the victory and the season sweep of their archrival in a 62-51 win.
“We wanted to play at our kind of pace,” said Brentwood coach Myles Thrash. “So we get out a little bit. We tried to up the pressure a little bit more and we were able to get some turnovers here and have some shots go in.”
The second quarter scoring started very quickly for Brentwood as the team went on an 11-2 run. This turned into a 23-9 run to end the half. Brentwood was able to do so because of the way they started the game, by playing inside-out.
“They started packing it in and started playing a triangle defense,” said Thrash. “That left our shooters open and Amelia [Osgood] started doing a tremendous job of facilitating and finding those shooters in those gaps and we shot the ball well in that stretch.”
The third quarter was when Ravenwood finally started to get some momentum. The Lady Raptors attacked the basket and got the Lady Bruins' lead to just five points after a 13-5 run.
“They played more man in the third and we were able to run some of our sets,” said Ravenwood coach Andrew James. “We didn’t change much of anything. We just changed our mental focus. We executed when we needed to. I thought our defense and rebounding got a lot better at the end of the game as well.”
However, it was the senior leadership from Brentwood that secured the victory late.
The lead scorers for Brentwood were Amelia Osgood with 22, Chloe Wampler with 11 and Kate Workman with 8.
“I thought Amelia’s performance was very strong,” said Thrash. “She controlled the tempo of the game. She did a great job of facilitating the ball and also of knowing when to take over as a scorer as well. I thought she played tremendous.”
Brentwood will prepare for another key district matchup as they move on to Summit, who is currently in second place with a 7-2 district record.
Ravenwood’s next game will be against Page at home as they look to finish out the year strong in terms of district play.
“They’ve got two really great players.” said James. “They’ve got really good shooters all around. It’s gonna be a tough matchup, but we really need this one. Our mindset is to continue to get better and the tournament’s coming up, so we just wanna keep getting better each time we’re on the floor. That’s gonna be our mindset moving forward.”
