The Brentwood Lady Bruins (18-1, 12-0) basketball team picked up their 18th consecutive win against the Page Lady Patriots (18-2, 10-2) at home on Tuesday night 54-47.
“We have stayed with the script,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “We continue to practice and work hard, setting a different goal every game and practice.”
“It is a huge team effort,” said senior guard Delaney Trushel. “We work well together. Everyone gets open shots and hits them by getting good looks.”
In the first quarter, both sides matched each other basket for basket until senior Delaney Trushel hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give the Lady Bruins a 15-12 lead.
Brentwood secured a little more separation in the second quarter, thanks to the long range missiles of seniors Delaney and Emily Trushel along with junior Amelia Osgood to extend their lead 32-24.
The three point parade continued in the third quarter for the Lady Bruins as Delaney Trushel padded the lead for Brentwood 46-33.
In the fourth quarter, Page came storming back with the help of sophomore Lili Wilken and senior Olivia Wilson to cut the lead 54-47, but the swarming defense of the Lady Bruins held court as Brentwood sealed the victory 54-47.
Delaney Trushel lead all scorers with 22 points.
“She did a good job of spacing the floor and finding her gaps,” said Coach Thrash. “When she gets the extra pass and her feet set, she is going to knock it down.”
Senior Emily Trushel collected double figures with 14 points and junior Amelia Osgood tallied 10.
The leading scorers for the Page Lady Patriots were sophomore Lili Wilken with 18 points and senior Olivia Wilson with 12.
Paige will take on Spring Hill on Friday night.
Brentwood will have the second instalment of the “Battle of the Woods” against Ravenwood at home Friday.
“We don’t expect anything different with this game,” said Coach Thrash. “It is going to be very physical and a tough environment.”
“We are looking forward to it,” said Delaney Trushel. “We will need to game plan and prepare for it like we do every game.”
