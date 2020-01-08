The Brentwood Lady Bruins defeated the Nolensville Lady Knights 60-44 on Tuesday night at Brentwood High School.
“They are a really good team,” said Brentwood head coach Myles Thrash. “Their team (Nolensville) will go deep in the playoffs”
“In the first half, I think that was two good teams going at it,” said Nolensville head coach Chris Ladd. “We had trouble scoring in the second half, and a lot of that was due to their team.”
“This win boosts our confidence,” said senior guard Delaney Trushel. “Working together as a team will continue to help us throughout the season.”
With this win, the Lady Bruins move to 10-1 on the season.
“We wish we could have that first game against Ensworth back, but I think we are a totally different team from that point,” said Coach Thrash.
The loss for Nolensville puts them at 10-4 on the season.
In the first quarter, Nolensville collected several clutch baskets from mid-range to take an early lead 18-15.
The Bruins came roaring back in the second quarter thanks to the long-range shooting of Delaney and Emily Trushel along with Amelia Osgood to grab hold of the lead at halftime 34-30.
Brentwood continued to rain threes in the third quarter to extend their lead 51-36.
The Bruins padded their lead in the fourth to win the contest 60-46.
Senior guard Delaney Trushell led all scorers with 19 points.
“We knew if we played her at the five, (Delaney) she would get good looks,” said Thrash. “We wanted her to be able to pick and pop along with run the floor.”
Emily Trushel and Osgood joined Delaney Trushel in double figures for Brentwood.
Emily Trushel had 13 points. Osgood contributed 16.
Nolensville senior Grace Baird lead the Lady Knights with 10 points.
The Lady Knights will take on Maplewood on the road on Saturday night.
“I hope we bounce back,” said Coach Ladd. “Maplewood is a good team; we will have to be ready to go.”
Brentwood will take on Ravenwood on the road Friday night.
“We are going to approach this game like any other game,” said Delaney Trushel. “If we continue to work and play as a team, as we have so far this season, it will be a good game.”
