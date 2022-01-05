Stout defense and sharp shooting against the Nolensville Lady Knights (6-6) helped Brentwood Lady Bruins (10-5) secure a strong non-conference victory 51-32 Tuesday night at home.
“After a vacation break with three days off, this win feels good,” said Brentwood Lady Bruins head coach Marcel Williams. “We didn’t play our best, but we will get back at it.”
“It is a great start to the second half of the season,” said Brentwood senior Sydney Ryan. “This win sets the tone for the rest of the season and our home games. It is a great game to build off of as a team.”
In the first quarter, Brentwood started out strong with layups and 3-pointers by senior Sydney Ryan, freshman Ella Ward and senior Kaitlyn Lorenzi to give the Lady Bruins an early 18-5 advantage.
The Lady Bruins continued to surge with long-range shots and jumpers by Ryan, Lorenzi, Ward, freshman Ella Ryan, junior Brianna Keating-Rendon and junior Charlotte Lambright to go into the break up 33-14.
Baskets were hard to come by on both sides in the third quarter, but Brentwood increased their lead with shots made by Lorenzi and Ryan to get to 37-15.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Bruins tallied an offensive clinic with jumpers and behind the arc shots by freshman Ella DeYoung, Ryan and Lorenzi to seal the victory 51-32.
Brentwood was a force on defense with full court pressure, double teams and zone schemes holding the Lady Knights to 32 points in the contest.
“We drill every single day during practice and preseason to be the hardest working, grittiest team,” said Ryan. “Every practice, we chase after loose balls like it is a possession we need to win state.”
“I am a defensive coach,” said Coach Williams. “It is something that I preach night in and night out. Offensively we were not making everything, so we had to limit them defensively.”
Brentwood’s leading scorers were Ryan with 20 points and Lorenzi with 10 points.
“They (Nolensville) started in a triangle,” said Coach Williams. “Sydney knows how to play against it, attack the basket and rebound. If you run the triangle against the two Ryans, Kaitlyn (Lorenzi) knows how to play it, score and knock it down.”
“We game plan for everybody,” said Sydney Ryan. “Every shot counts in practice, and we want to shoot it like it is a game. That prepares us mentally to make baskets during games.”
Nolensville had one player in double figures with senior Sara Grubesic netting 10 points.
Nolensville will travel to Ravenwood on Friday night.
Brentwood will have a road contest against Centennial this Friday.
“I hope to see great passing and finishing,” said Sydney Ryan. “I want our team to play with great energy and kick off district play with a bang.”
“I am excited about district play, even with the change-up (new opponents),” said Coach Williams. “We want to come out the same way, with a defense-first (mentality) and the offense will take care of itself.”
